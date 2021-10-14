The Paris Stock Exchange continues its momentum

The Paris Bourse was up 0.42% Thursday morning, continuing its progression from the day before, an eye on company results and inflation figures.

The flagship CAC index rose 27.81 points to 6,625.19 points around 9:20 am. The day before, he had gained 0.75%.

The Parisian odds have fluctuated in a range between 6,400 and 6,700 points since the beginning of September, but with a lot of trend changes between these two limits.

“In the short term, we believe that volatility will be greater in the main financial markets, including the Paris stock market,” write analysts at Saxo Bank.

The markets are still guided by the questions surrounding inflation in the world. In the United States, it accelerated again in September, to 0.4% over one month, according to the consumer price index (CPI) released Wednesday.

“The scenario of sustainable inflation seems to be emerging”, according to Christian Parisot, broker Aurel BGC.





The minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Monetary Committee, published Wednesday evening, showed that the institution’s officials were concerned about the larger-than-expected impact of recruitment difficulties and global supply chain disruptions to the pace of inflation.

The “minutes” also confirmed the willingness of Fed officials to begin reducing support for the economy between mid-November and mid-December.

In China, the rise in producer prices increased in September at the strongest in 25 years, against the backdrop of soaring raw materials, especially coal, which weighs on the activity of the workshop of the world.

Publicis tops the CAC 40

The advertising giant Publicis, was at the top of the CAC 40, up 2.64% to 58.42 euros. It exceeded its pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter and further revised its outlook for 2021 upwards on Thursday.

Oil companies on the rise

TechnipFMC won a contract for the delivery of a hydrogen production plant in India. Its title rose 1.70% to 6.69 euros, like the entire oil sector, including TotalEnergies (+ 0.69% to 43.58 euros), against a background of rising energy prices.

