The Polyclinique de Navarre 47th among the 50 best clinics in France

Each year, Le Point publishes a ranking of the best clinics in France. The Polyclinique de Navarre, in Pau, has just entered this very selective ranking of the 50 best clinics in France.

The Polyclinique de Navarre, in Pau, entered the very selective ranking of the 50 best clinics in France, established each year by the national weekly: it is in 47th position. Le Point underlines that “to be included in this list, clinics must provide their patients with a complete medical and surgical service”.

In ten specialties

The establishment is also distinguished by the magazine for its nationally recognized expertise in 10 care specialties. At the level of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, this ranking recognizes the Polyclinic of Navarre 1st out of 7 of these specialties, and second for the others. A ranking without equivalent in the department.

Associated with the Marzet polyclinic, located in the city center of Pau, the two establishments offer a comprehensive range of care that meets all the needs of the population.

Since 2020, Polycliniques Navarre and Marzet have been part of GBNA Polycliniques, a family, medical and independent group.

“Being among the best clinics in France is the result of teamwork and the expertise of our community,” says Lionel Tirefort, director of the two health establishments. Every day, nearly 1,000 caregivers and doctors are committed to providing the best possible care for patients. “

The Polyclinique de Navarre is honored in the following French rankings: 6th, urinary stones; 7th, bladder cancer; 10th, prostate adenoma; 11th, uterine cancer; 12th, adult testicular surgery; 15th, adult back surgery; 19th, nose and sinus surgery; 19th, prostate cancer; 21st, urinary incontinence; 38th, maxillofacial surgery; 50th, hernias of the abdomen.





This publication of the Le Point ranking coincides with the release of the new film which presents the healthcare offer of the two establishments. Entitled “Excellence at the service of the health of Béarn”, this video evokes as much the different services of the polyclinics as the attachment of a community to its territory.

From 5 clinics

At the heart of the Pôle de Santé de Pau, the Polyclinique de Navarre, certified A by the Haute Autorité de Santé, is the largest private healthcare establishment in the south of New Aquitaine. Coming from the grouping of 5 clinics, the Médecine-Chirurgie-Obstetrics (MCO) establishment offers all surgical specialties including three monopolies: neurosurgery, urology and medically assisted procreation.

The maternity ward is committed to an eco-responsible motherhood approach through various care offers: physiological delivery room, services dedicated to future mothers (various workshops, privilege room, etc.), etc.

Located in the city center of Pau, the Polyclinique Marzet is a medical center specializing in the field of oncology (chemotherapy, radiotherapy, palliative care) and versatile medicine. A Follow-up and Rehabilitation Care activity (Polyvalent – Oncology – Metabolic and endocrine diseases) and the Day Hospitalization service complete the range of care.

In Marzet, the emergency service, open 7 days a week and 24 hours a day, provides rapid patient care.