The power of the Apple M1 chip is available at 545 € with the Mac Mini

Since its launch, the Mac Mini M1 has been the most affordable solution to take advantage of the omnipotence of the Apple home chip and this is even more the case today thanks to this promotion on Boulanger. The price drops from 799 euros to only 544 euros for the model with 256 GB of storage.

The Mac Mini is Apple’s compact desktop computer. It was renewed at the end of last year to integrate the new M1 chip and definitively get rid of Intel processors. A new model will perhaps be presented at the keynote next week, but in the meantime it is the current version that benefits from a significant highlight since it is offered at a price never seen before thanks to this offer.

What is the Apple Mac Mini M1?

A compact desktop computer

With the great power of Apple M1 chip

And a connector provided: 4 USB-C ports and 1 HDMI port

Instead of 799 euros at its launch, the Apple Mac Mini M1 is currently displayed at 745 euros on Boulanger, but the merchant offers to take advantage of a trade-in offer to save an additional 200 euros. To get it for 545 euros, all you have to do is choose the “store pick-up” option and bring back an old working laptop.

A design that always respects the environment

The Mac Mini M1 has a few things in common with its predecessor, starting with its design. We find once again this 19.7 cm square shape with a frame made of 100% recycled aluminum. The case is therefore always respectful of the environment and above all much more discreet than a traditional PC tower. In addition, its format allows it to connect to any screen equipped with an HDMI port, even a TV.





The power of the Apple M1 chip

Like the recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, this version of the Mac Mini abandons Intel processors to embed the Apple M1 home SoC. According to the Cupertino company, processing performance is up to three times higher than the previous generation, as well as graphics performance up to six times higher. With the ARM architecture, on the other hand, it is possible that some software that you use on a daily basis may no longer be compatible, but you can use the right Rosetta 2 emulation to run them. Also count on 8 GB of RAM as well as the ultra-fast SSD with a capacity of 256 GB to make everything even more fluid.

In terms of connectivity, there is in addition to the HDMI port: two USB ports to connect a keyboard and a mouse, but also two additional Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, as well as a headphone jack and an Ethernet port. Finally, note that the Mac Mini M1 is Wi ‑ Fi 802.11ac compatible to enjoy a wireless connection to the Internet.