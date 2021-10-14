the prefect of Loire-Atlantique at the time indicted for manslaughter

Claude d’Harcourt is now being prosecuted in this case, as are his chief of staff at the time and the police commissioner in charge of the security system at the time of the facts.

The prefect of Loire-Atlantique who was in office in June 2019, Claude d’Harcourt, was indicted Thursday October 14 for “manslaughter”, in the investigation into the death of Steve Maia Caniço on June 22, 2019, in margin of the Fête de la musique in Nantes, indicates the parquet floor of Rennes in a press release.

In this case, the chief of staff of the prefect of Loire-Atlantique at the time of the facts, was indicted on July 22 for “manslaughter”. The police commissioner in charge of the security system at the time of the facts was indicted on July 13 for “manslaughter”. The deputy departmental director of public security, in post at the time of the events, was placed under the status of “assisted witness” on July 19. The town hall of Nantes and Nantes Métropole were placed under the status of “assisted witness” on July 21 as legal persons. Finally Johanna Rolland, the mayor of Nantes, and Gilles Nicolas, the deputy mayor in charge of security, were placed under the status of “assisted witness” in September.





Steve Maia Caniço, 24-year-old extracurricular animator, had disappeared after a police operation intended to put an end to an electro evening on the banks of the Loire during the Music Festival. Seven people fell into the river during the night police intervention, according to the General Inspectorate of Administration (IGA), not to mention Steve Maia Caniço, whose body will not be found until July 29.