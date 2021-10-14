The prefect of Sarthe announces the closure of a mosque near Le Mans

The announcement was expected. The prefecture of Sarthe announced Wednesday, October 13, that it had initiated a procedure to close the Mosque of Allonnes, a town of about 11,000 inhabitants located south-west of Le Mans.

“Two associations based in Allonnes, the Allonnaise Association for the Golden Mean (AAJM) and the Al Qalam Association, manage a place of worship called the” Allonnes Mosque “, welcoming around 300 faithful”, wrote the prefecture of Sarthe in a press release.

“According to the elements collected, sermons and the activity of this place of worship, frequented by individuals belonging to or close to the radical Islamist movement, legitimize the use of armed jihad, death as a martyr, the commission of acts of terrorism and the use of violence, hatred and discrimination, as well as the establishment of Sharia law ”, the statement continued.

This place also houses a Koranic school “Welcoming around 110 children before whom armed jihad was valued and which therefore constitutes a place of indoctrination”, according to the same source.

Also, “Under the terms of the law, all of these facts constitute statements made, ideas and theories disseminated, or activities inciting to violence, hatred or discrimination, provoking the commission of acts of terrorism or defending such acts “.

“In view of these elements, at the request of the Minister of the Interior, the Prefect of Sarthe initiated a procedure to close this place of worship”, concludes the press release.

Contacted by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the mayor of Allonnes, Gilles Leproust (PCF), said he had been informed by the prefect of“An administrative search yesterday morning [mardi] in the mosque “. “I am surprised because I had no warning from the competent service on a situation as it is described [dans le communiqué de la préfecture]. I have never had particular elements alerting me to such or such behavior or such or such declaration of proselytism ”, added the elected Communist, mayor since 2008. “As mayor, I do not want to communicate on a file in which I have no information”, corn “I do not underestimate what can be reproached”, insisted Mr. Leproust, recalling that there was a mosque in his commune since ” several decades “. Mr. Leproust, who is also secretary general of the Association of city and suburbs of France mayors, recalled that 50% of the town were in priority neighborhood.





Fight against “separatism”

At the end of September, in an interview with Figaro, Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, and Marlène Schiappa, the Minister for Citizenship, announced that they had initiated procedures to close six places of worship and dissolve several associations, all suspected of promoting radical Islamism .

They added that a third of the 89 places of worship “Suspected of being radical and listed by the intelligence services” had been checked since November 2020. In addition, the two ministers added that the fight against Islamist separatism “Was at the origin of 24,000 checks carried out in all directions and 650 closures of places frequented by fundamentalists” since the start of the five-year term, before the promulgation in August of the law against “Separatism”.

