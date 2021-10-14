the processor already tested before its launch, it explodes the Ryzen 9 5950X

While Intel has yet to unveil its new Alder Lake processors, scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year, the high-end i9-12900K chip has already been tested in several benchmarks.

On the Chinese social network Bilibili, a user has already shared his test of the new Radeon RX 6600 graphics card from AMD, which should be sold at around 479 euros in France. The problem is that this was associated with a processor that has not yet been officially unveiled, the Intel Core i9-12900K.

This twelfth generation of Intel processors looks very promising, since it is the first to use 10nm SuperFin engraving. There is also a new LGA1700 socket compatible with DDR5 RAM, but also PCIe 5.0. Perhaps the most notable improvement is the big.Little hybrid architecture, which combines 8 Golden Cove hearts and 8 Gracemont hearts. Also called respectively P-Core (Performance) and E-Core (Efficiency), the latter promise to be as powerful as Skylake, but less energy consuming.

Intel Core i9-12900K outperforms Ryzen 9 5950X in benchmarks

In his test, the user uses what appears to be an ASRock Z690 Steel Legend motherboard with ZADAK DDR4-3866 RAM in Gear 1 mode with CL14-14-14-34-2T timings and a standard cooler.

The processor is first tested on the famous 3DMark Time Spy benchmark, on which he gets an impressive score of 17,915 points. In comparison, AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X is typically around 14,000 points.





The user then tests the processor for gaming in Forza Horizon 4. The Intel Core i9-12900K gets 193 FPS at 1080p with the Radeon RX 6600, and therefore does better than the Ryzen 9 5950X which gets 189 FPS with the same settings under Windows 10 Pro. On CS: GO, the configuration reaches 507 FPS, and averages 112 FPS on Shadow of the Tomb Rider. Finally, the user gets 93 FPS still at 1080p on Far Cry 6, and 252 FPS on Rainbow Six Siege.

Intel’s new chips therefore promise to be more powerful than their counterparts at AMD, but the red giant should soon fight back early next year with its new and improved Zen 3 processors, which promise a performance increase of at least 15%. At the end of next year, we will also find the new Zen 4 chips which promise to be revolutionary.

Source: bilibili