The sale of Equans by Engie turns at the rat race

Spie renounces an offer and accuses Engie of not responding to his demands. Bouygues, Eiffage and Bain must submit their firm offer on November 2.

There are only three candidates left to take over Equans, the Engie subsidiary dedicated to multi-technical building services (heating, air conditioning, fire safety). Spie, number three in the sector behind Vinci Énergie and Equans, has just thrown in the towel, a few weeks after having communicated extensively on his candidacy, to the chagrin of Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, the president of Engie … “Spie has decided to put an end to its work and will not submit an offer”, indicates the disappointed candidate.

Equans was formed in January with the aim of being sold from various Engie subsidiaries. It generates 12.5 billion euros in turnover and employs 74,000 people worldwide, including 26,000 in France.

Starting with seven on the file, five candidates were preselected by Engie at the end of a first round. Then the buyers were only five, with the discreet departure of Carlyle in early October. After the abandonment of Spie, there are therefore only three candidates: Bouygues