The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (5G) is cheaper with this promo code valid until midnight!

Not only do you have a very good price on this Samsung smartphone from Rakuten, but you also have a great companion able to accompany you in all circumstances on a daily basis. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G has a 6.9 “Dynamic AMOLED display with a definition of 3200 x 1440 pixels (511 ppi) and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Hardware level, take advantage of the excellent Exynos 990 chip and 12 GB of RAM memory, ideal for all types of use, including gaming. 5G compatible, you also have the dual-SIM option on your Galaxy S20 Ultra . In addition, take beautiful shots thanks to the three rear sensors of 12 MP, 48 MP and 108 MP and the front sensor of 40 MP. Film in 8K and take photos with resolution up to 12,000 x 9,000! Count on 128 GB of storage to store all your files.





This smathpone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery to accompany you for about 28 hours, including 8 hours of continuous use. Complying with the IP68 standard, it will not fear splashing more than dust. Comes with Android 10, its modern design is adorned with a cosmic black dress.

A very high-end smartphone that offers an excellent score of 9/10 during our 100% independent Clubic test. One of the weak points noted during its test being its entry price on the market, you can therefore afford this model at a much better price at Rakuten today!