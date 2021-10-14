the Senate (finally) bans the organization of matches on 5 … / France / SOFOOT.com

More

    Almost 30 years that justice had not been fully served.

    It is now official, the “Castellani” law relating to the freezing of matches every May 5 has been adopted. In tribute to the 19 dead and the 2,357 wounded of the Furiani disaster in 1992, no more Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and Coupe de France matches cannot be held on this date after the promulgation of the law by the President of the Republic, expected in the next fifteen days.

    This vote is without a doubt synonymous with victory for the collective of victims the sad collapse of one of the stands of the Armand-Cesari stadium. After years of legal battle, this Thursday, October 14 marks a real deliverance. Jean-Jacques Panunzi, senator present at the time of the vote, rightly asserted that “Furiani’s drama touched Corsica and therefore concerns the entire nation and the French sporting world. It is time to take them into account collectively in a spirit of harmony. It is a duty of memory. ”

    It was time to act on what football authorities should have decided for no less than 29 years.
