The Senate has voted, there will be no more matches on May 5, Furiani commemoration day

Parliament adopted definitively this Thursday, by a vote of the Senate, a bill which provides that no professional football match will be played on May 5 in France, in tribute to the victims of the Furiani stadium disaster, which had killed 19 people on May 5, 1992.

The Senate voted by show of hands, without modifications, the text carried by the Corsican deputy Michel Castellani (Liberties and territories), which the National Assembly adopted in February 2020.





The text still needs to be promulgated

“It is the fruit of a fight, that of the collective of the families of victims, which for 30 years has been fighting against the escalation of oblivion, despite the disappointments, the broken promises, the hesitations of the football league professional, “insists Paulu Santu Parrigi, senator from Haute-Corse, in a press release from the environmental group.

No more Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Coupe de France or Champions Trophy matches can be held on this date after the promulgation of the law by the President of the Republic, in the next 15 days, and a publication in the newspaper. official.