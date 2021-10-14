The silence of Stellantis on its plans for Opel deplored in Germany



STELLANTIS’S SILENCE ON ITS PROJECTS FOR OPEL DEPLORED IN GERMANY

BERLIN (Reuters) – Minister-presidents of three German Länder where Opel factories are located on Thursday wrote to Stellantis, owner of the automaker, lamenting the vagueness of its communication on its plans for Opel, saying it was damaging confidence towards the group.

At the end of September, Stellantis announced to the press the closure for at least three months of the German plant in Eisenach, citing the current shortage of semiconductors.

Last week, the merged PSA-Chrysler group confirmed that it plans to make the Eisenach and Rüsselhseim plant, Opel’s largest plant, separate legal entities, after the Handelsblatt newspaper reported discussions in this direction.





In a letter to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, which Reuters was able to consult, the chief executives of Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and Thuringia regret not having been informed before the press of the decisions on the factories of Opel.

“You, Mr Tavares, together with PSA, had guaranteed open and frank communication with the representatives of the States having Opel installations on your projects for Opel Germany”, wrote Malu Dreyer, Volker Bouffier and Bodo Ramelow.

“We turn to you with this letter out of concern, before confidence is broken with additional unexpected announcements from Stellantis,” they add in the October 14 document.

Carlos Tavares has promised in the past that his measures to make Opel competitive again would not include any plant closures.

However, Opel union representatives in Eisenach last week said they feared the firm would renege on its promises because of the semiconductor shortage, which Stellantis expects will last until at least mid-2022.

In the letter, the leaders of the Länder ask for a videoconference to be held with Carlos Tavares to discuss plans for Opel Germany.

(Reporting Victoria Waldersee; French version Jean Terzian)