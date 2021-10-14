The Smurfs and Marsupilami: Games postponed and Collector’s editions canceled

In a tweet published today, Microids announces the postponement of console versions of The Smurfs: Mission Malfeuille, and the cancellation of several collector editions of this game and Marsupilami: The Secret of the Sarcophagus.

In this tweet from the French editor Microids, known in particular for its many video game adaptations of comics, we learn in particular that The PC version of The Smurfs: Mission Malfeuille will be released on Steam and GOG on October 26 as expected. On the other hand, all the other versions are postponed : the game will be released on Switch, Xbox One and PS4 on November 5, and the PS5 and Xbox Series versions in 2022.

In addition to these postponements, Microids is forced to cancel several collector editions, due to “logistical problems”. The Collector’s Edition of The Smurfs: Mission Malfeuille and that of Marsupilami: The Secret of the Sarcophagus, are canceled on PS4 and Xbox One. The collector editions of these two games will therefore not be only available on Nintendo Switch. On the other hand, the editions that could be qualified as Deluxe were preferred despite these logistical problems, since the Smurf Edition and the Tropical Edition, will they be available? on all platforms.





As a reminder, The Smurfs: Mission Malfeuille will be released on PC on October 26 and on Switch, Xbox One and PS4 on November 5. It will be released in 2022 on next-generation consoles. Marsupilami: The Secret of the Sarcophagus will be released on PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One on November 16.

