the spectator with the sign judged in Brest

The trial of the young woman who had caused a massive fall of runners by waving a sign message to her grandparents on the road to the Tour de France last June, opened Thursday at the beginning of the afternoon in Brest.

Dressed in pants and a navy blue sweater, the young woman, unemployed and without a criminal record, fled the cameras on her arrival at the criminal court.

His lawyer Julien Bradmetz immediately asked that the debates take place behind closed doors, a request rejected by the chairman of the session.

“Go opi-omi!” –papy-mamy in German, her grandmother being of German origin – had written the young woman in large letters on a piece of cardboard to the address of her grandparents, unconditional fans of the Great Loop.

It was last June 26, in the town of Sizun, 45 km from the finish of the first stage of the Tour, part of Brest. The young woman, who lives in Finistère, brandished her sign, encroaching on the road, her back to the peloton. Several runners, launched at high speed, could not avoid it. The German Tony Martin, the first to fall, had dragged many other cyclists into his fall.

Her message went around the world, but the consequences of what the 31-year-old called “silliness” have been severe.

“By showing her sign + Go Opi Omi + to the cameras, (she) brought down about fifty runners, some of whom were forced to retire due to serious bodily injuries,” regretted Wednesday in a statement the international organization Associated professional cyclists (CPA), civil party in the trial which began at 1:30 p.m.

Several riders had been forced to retire, including the German Jasha Sütterlin (DSM) and the Spaniard Marc Soler (Movistar). The latter, winner of Paris-Nice 2018, had three broken arms.





“The harm suffered by runners is physical, moral and economic. An athlete trains for months for a grand tour and it is not acceptable that all of his hard work, that of his family, his staff and his team be wiped out in an instant by the quest for popularity of those who should attend the event without becoming the protagonists, “plague the president of the Swiss-based organization Gianni Bugno in the press release.

The only riders’ association recognized by the International Cycling Union (UCI) nevertheless indicated that it was only asking for a symbolic compensation of one euro, saying it only wanted to draw the public’s attention to the need to adopt ” a responsible and respectful attitude towards the runners “.

– Numerous falls –

The images of this woman, dressed in a yellow raincoat, wearing a green cap and holding up her sign with a broad smile on her lips before being struck by the peloton, had been around the world, unleashing strong media interest as she could not be found.

It was only four days after the incident, and when a call for witnesses had been launched, that she went to the Landerneau gendarmerie, in charge of the investigation, no longer supporting the media pressure. She was immediately taken into custody.

“The questioner expressed a feeling of shame, of fear in the face of the consequences of his act. She said she was distressed by the media coverage of what she called + her stupidity +”, underlined in early July during a conference by press the public prosecutor of Brest Camille Miansoni.

The lawyer for this woman presented as “fragile” told AFP on Monday that he would not communicate on this case. From a source close to the case, he could plead the poor organization of the race and the lack of security. The 108th edition of the Grande Boucle was marked by many falls and abandonments.

The Tour de France, which initially announced its intention to file a complaint, finally gave up saying it wanted to “calm things down”.

The young woman is being prosecuted for “endangering others” and “involuntary injuries” resulting in incapacity for work “not exceeding 3 months”. She faces the Brest criminal court up to a 15,000 euros fine and a one-year prison sentence.