The state wants to get rid of a pond, it is selling it on Leboncoin

“Pond of about 4.350 m² in the town of Guérande, located on a larger plot of land (5.020 m²), within a large natural area, near a hamlet and on the edge of a small departmental road. »This is how the astonishing announcement begins online since September 30 on the famous Leboncoin classifieds site. Surprising because it is not every day that a natural site such as this one is put up for sale on the Internet. Astonishing also because the seller is none other than the State itself, via

France Domain, its department in charge of real estate. Surprising, finally, because the price displayed on the site is set at… 0 euros.

The object of the sale is the Bouzaire pond, an unfenced body of water popular with fishermen and walkers. But the State, which has owned it since 1988, no longer sees any use in keeping it in the public domain. “After analyzing its geographical location and its destination, this property was recognized as useless to the interests of the State by decision of July 13, 2020. The operation to sell this pond has therefore been engaged », Explains France Domaine.





Concern of associations

Municipality of Guerande and the

Cap Atlantique community of municipalities, which both benefited from a right of priority on the property, were “informed” of the sale but did not wish to become purchasers, specifies France Domaine. He adds that neighboring owners have also been notified in advance.

The sales procedure is open to “any interested person”. Very supervised, it provides for a delivery of price offers no later than November 10. But, already, the transfer of the Guérande pond worries local residents and environmental associations. They fear a possible degradation of this wetland which hosts, among others, otters, an endangered species. Will communities finally come forward?