the summary of episode 1036 of Friday, October 15

Friday October 15 in Tomorrow belongs to us, who is preparing a wedding for Christmas, will put more lightness in the intrigues and introduce a new lawyer character … At breakfast, the atmosphere is tense between Anna and Karim, who have just met, the young woman having refused the day before to have a child, wanting to give priority to his new job. According to Anna (Maud Baecker), Karim wants to fill a gap, Nina being far from him. “Keep your psychology for your patients”, he gets angry. According to Karim (Samy Gharbi almost left the series), Anna has “a complicated relationship with motherhood”. Furious, Anna leaves for work.

Judith begins to doubt Noa

At the Spoon, Sara and Victoire re-examine the drawings of the young woman. Sara is enraged at being removed from the investigation. Judith hears the two women talking about the visions of Victoire and reaffirms the innocence of her companion by getting angry. But before leaving, she notices the drawing corresponding to Noa’s backpack, but doesn’t say anything. Back at the farmhouse, Judith points out to Noa (Tristan Jerram) that, contrary to what they told the police the day before, they did not spend the evening together on Monday. Judith asks him why he didn’t tell the truth and then tells him about the drawing of Victoire. According to Noa, hundreds of members of his club have the same bag.

The two young people argue. Judith gone, Noa's grandfather asks him what's going on. When he informed him, his grandfather said that it did not surprise him: "She is Jeanne Bellanger's little girl, we will never be able to trust her! At the slightest opportunity, these people will stick a knife in your back!" According to him, Judith does not deserve it.





Charlie is elected president of the student office

In high school, Charlie lashes out at Sofia again, despite his humiliation the day before. Before the election, Charlie hands out coupons for “a drink purchased, a drink offered at the Spoon”. The ballot is tight since they are tied before the revelation of the last ballot! And it is ultimately Charlie who is elected. Angie lifts Sofia’s spirits by showing her that Charlie is unprepared for what awaits her, all the meetings, etc., work that she didn’t anticipate and that she won’t be able to cut off.

Samuel (Axel Kiener) is very caring for Victoire, who worries about not being able to help Roxane. He takes her against him on the sofa to comfort her, which Alma observes from afar, annoyed. Alma bluntly asks Samuel if anything is going on between them and if he has feelings for Victoire. Samuel assures us that this is not the case and Alma decides to trust him.

Anna meets Jim, a photographer who loves her work

Flore warns Anna to protect herself and not to let her professional life encroach on her private life. In the evening, Chloe and Anna toast to her new life. Chloé is happy that her sister is settling in Sète for good. Anna confides in her argument with Karim. Chloe advises him to talk about it again with his companion in a more relaxed way.

At the Spoon, Anna meets Jim Irving, a photographer-reporting, fan of his work. She is also a fan of her photos. She gives him a last look and a smile, before settling down at a table to wait for Karim. He arrives, kisses her and apologizes for their morning argument. Jim watches them. Will this newcomer sow discord in the couple?

Judith is kidnapped!

Judith confides in Noor her doubts about Noa. She doesn’t know what to do. Noor advises him to go see the police. “If he didn’t do anything, it’s going to be fine. If he’s guilty, you can save Roxane’s life.” Judith wants to talk about it with her mother during their dinner. But the young girl did not see the time pass and calls her mother in the street to warn her of her delay. While Chloe announces to her that her father is going to have dinner with them, Judith is delighted, without noticing the van which has stopped near her and the man who gets out of it. He takes it off, Judith yells on the phone, while Chloe calls her in vain on the other end of the line, worried …