More

    The tallest woman in the world is 2.15 m tall and lives in Turkey

    NewsWorld


    UNUSUAL – Who is the tallest woman in the world? Rumeysa Gelgi is the new holder of the title. This 24-year-old Turkish woman has indeed been named the tallest living person in the world by Guinness World Records. The young woman is 2.15 meters tall, as you can see in the video above.

    “It is an honor to welcome Rumeysa into the record books. His indomitable spirit and his pride in standing out are a source of inspiration. The tallest living woman category isn’t one that changes hands very often, so I’m excited to share this news with the world, ”said Craig Glenday, record book editor.


    Rumeysa Gelgi has Weaver syndrome. The main symptom of this disease is accelerated growth. It also results in craniofacial, neurological and limb abnormalities. As a result, the young woman travels most of the time in a wheelchair or with a walker.

    With this title, she intends to raise awareness about rare diseases like hers. “Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself, so accept yourself as you are, be aware of your potential and do your best,” she explained.

    Rumeysa Gelgi is familiar with Guinness. In 2014, she won the award for the tallest teenage girl alive. In 2021, she succeeds Yao Defen, who died in 2012 who was 2.34 meters tall.

    See also on The HuffPost: He enters the record books with his lawn mower


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe fifth installment of the “Scream” saga will be released in theaters on January 12, 2022 – Check out the trailer that has just been unveiled – VIDEO
    Next articlea request for a paternity test that disturbs their relationship

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC