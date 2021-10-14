The tallest woman in the world is 2.15 m tall and lives in Turkey

UNUSUAL – Who is the tallest woman in the world? Rumeysa Gelgi is the new holder of the title. This 24-year-old Turkish woman has indeed been named the tallest living person in the world by Guinness World Records. The young woman is 2.15 meters tall, as you can see in the video above.

“It is an honor to welcome Rumeysa into the record books. His indomitable spirit and his pride in standing out are a source of inspiration. The tallest living woman category isn’t one that changes hands very often, so I’m excited to share this news with the world, ”said Craig Glenday, record book editor.





Rumeysa Gelgi has Weaver syndrome. The main symptom of this disease is accelerated growth. It also results in craniofacial, neurological and limb abnormalities. As a result, the young woman travels most of the time in a wheelchair or with a walker.

With this title, she intends to raise awareness about rare diseases like hers. “Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself, so accept yourself as you are, be aware of your potential and do your best,” she explained.

Rumeysa Gelgi is familiar with Guinness. In 2014, she won the award for the tallest teenage girl alive. In 2021, she succeeds Yao Defen, who died in 2012 who was 2.34 meters tall.

See also on The HuffPost: He enters the record books with his lawn mower