The Walking Dead: a new series for zombies, different from the other three! – News Series on TV

With his eyes riveted on the screen and his head in magazines, Thomas Desroches feeds on films of all kinds from an early age. Animated by committed works, genre films, documentaries or even the universe of Xavier Dolan, he also shares his passion on the AlloCiné podcast.

After 11 seasons of “The Walkind Dead” and two spinoff series, including one in development, the AMC channel is launching a new project to expand the zombie universe: an anthology program, called “Tales of The Walking Dead”.

AMC

The Walking Dead series has not finished talking about it. In addition to the original program – the eleventh season of which is announced to be the last – spin-offs have extended the zombie universe. Among them, World Beyond – stopped after 2 seasons – and Fear The Walking Dead, back on October 17 with a season 7. A new project is added to the list: Tales of The Walking Dead.





Scheduled for 2022 on the American channel AMC, the spin-off is led by Channing Powell, producer and screenwriter on the original series and Fear The Walking Dead. The fiction will be based on an anthological format, namely independent stories in each episode centered on new and old characters. A first season of 6 episodes has been ordered and a logo has already been revealed (see below).

“The Walking Dead is a series that marked the history of televisionDan McDermott, president of the channel’s original content, said in a statement. There is a real potential for rich and fascinating stories about this universe. The anthology format of Tales of The Walking Dead gives us the ability to please fans while opening a new door for other viewers.”

In the rest of his press release, the CEO quotes Black mirror and The Fourth Dimension, two cult anthological series, as benchmarks. The filming of Tales of The Walking Dead has yet to begin, but production should not be long before if airing remains slated for 2022.

In parallel, another spin-off project is still in the pipeline: the one centered on the characters of Daryl and Carol, expected on the screens for 2023.