the words of an elected LFI on the police are controversial, Gérald Darmanin calls the mayor of Cachan to account

“I believed that the aim of the police was to protect the population and not necessarily to have weapons to kill them”, declared a deputy, elected from La France insoumise, during the municipal council of September 30.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, sent a letter to the mayor of Cachan (Val-de-Marne), Hélène de Comarmond, to hold him accountable after the controversial remarks of an elected La France insoumise (LFI) on the police, franceinfo learned from the minister’s entourage on Wednesday 13 October, confirming information from CNews.

A video of the Cachan city council of September 30 has been circulating on social networks for a few days, mainly relayed by the right. It shows an excerpt from a debate on the need or not to give lethal weapons to municipal police. Dominique Lanoë, elected LFI and assistant in charge of school life, declares at the microphone: “I believed that the purpose of the police was to protect the population and not necessarily to have weapons to kill them.”

In his letter, the Minister of the Interior denounces “unacceptable remarks” whose “content is unambiguous”. “You can imagine the commotion they may have caused within our police forces and beyond. I therefore hope that you can tell me in what context such statements may have been made”, writes Gérald Darmanin, calling for “show intransigence in the face of all attacks” against the police.





For her part, the new president of the group La France rebellious to the National Assembly, Mathilde Panot, reacted during her first press conference in her new functions on Wednesday. “I think we have to stop with the controversies being launched by the far right and some of the police unions”, she said, because they “ignite the debate when we should have a real debate on the issue of the republican police”. “This controversy is an insult to the intelligence of citizens”, she added.