The Xiaomi Mi Watch connected watch finally on sale

Omnipresent in almost all areas of everyday life, Xiaomi launched this year in a market that it did not yet know, that of connected watches. The Mi Watch, the brand’s first model, has seen its price drop drastically today on Cdiscount.

The world’s leading manufacturer of connected bracelets with its Mi Smart Band range, Xiaomi finally launched in mid-2021 on the connected watch market. Two models were then born, the Mi Watch Lite, which we regularly find on sale around 40 euros and the Mi Watch, the brand’s new flagship, originally released at nearly 150 euros.

With the incredible success story of its connected bracelets for “well-being”, it was astonishing that the ogre Xiaomi did not launch one day or another on the market as prestigious as it is blocked by connected watches. It is now done.

Unlike its little sister, the Mi Watch Lite, the Mi Watch trades its rectangular screen for a beautiful 1.39 inch all-round AMOLED display in Gorilla Glass 3 and a resolution of 454×454 pixels. With its sober but elegant design, the Mi Watch is above all intended to be an essential companion for sports activities. She embarks with her no less than 117 different sports modes, a 24-hour heart rate monitor, stress control, body energy and blood oxygen levels, as well as the now traditional sleep tracking.





A sporty and ultra-complete connected watch

Among the many assets of the Mi Watch, we will also remember its ultra light weight of only 32g thanks to carefully selected materials. Ultra-long battery life of up to 16 days in standard use, 22 days in economy mode and up to 50 hours in sport mode with GPS enabled and the possibility of infinitely changing the dial between those offered by Xiaomi, and those provided by the community.

The watch is available in three different colors as standard, Xiaomi obviously offers official straps as an option but you can also upgrade your watch by putting premium straps to make it less sporty and more chic during your evenings.

Usually available at a price of 149 €, the Xiaomi Mi Watch connected watch is available today at 80 € at Cdiscount.

