Their boss disappears overnight without warning, distraught employees

In Clermont-Ferrand (Puy-de-Dôme), more than thirty construction workers are helpless. For a week, their boss has not given any sign of life.

“He disappeared overnight. All the offices are emptied, there is nothing left, more a pen, more an eraser ”, tells a site foreman for a year in the company BTP Croiset, at France Bleu Pays d’Auvergne this Wednesday.

“The urgency is to obtain the missing wages”

“He no longer has his phones,” adds another employee of the company. If they try to manage calls from customers, suppliers but also requests from other employees, employees are particularly worried about payroll. In September, they received nothing. “We cannot pay the bills, the bank reminders, it will be the bailiffs who will start to arrive at the door perhaps. We will see, for the moment it is critical. “





Faced with this situation, the employees asked for help from the CGT construction. “The urgency is to obtain the missing wages. They cannot register immediately with Pôle Emploi because they are not made redundant, so it is necessary to obtain, either from the court, or by judicial liquidation, that these employees are made redundant ”, indicates a trade unionist. But the process is likely to take several months.