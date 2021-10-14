these 36 departments where the incidence rate has been increasing for a week

If the health situation is not worrying for the moment, we observe, however, that it has not improved for seven days in nearly a third of the French departments.

For two months, the health situation has been improving steadily in mainland France – at least nationally. Above 220 in mid-August, the incidence rate has fallen steadily for several weeks in a row, stabilizing at around 45 since October. However, the virus continues to circulate, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday:

“We assume to protect the country as the first day, 4000 cases per day on average and the situation is no longer improving, 18 departments where the incidence rate exceeds the alert threshold of 50 and in some territories the number of case resumes. There is still a non-negligible risk of an epidemic resumption and winter is favorable, an immune escape cannot be ruled out. “

Map of departments where the health situation is no longer improving

In nearly a third of the departments, the incidence rate has actually increased over the past 7 days, as shown in the map below. The more the color of a department tends towards blue, the more the incidence rate has increased over the past week. Be careful, this does not necessarily mean that the number of cases is high; it simply increases there, sometimes in very low proportions.





In Lozère, an incidence rate that is increasing rapidly and sharply

The situation is particularly monitored in Lozère, where the incidence rate has doubled in seven days, going back above the symbolic threshold of 100. The first consequence of this local deterioration of the health situation was announced this Thursday, with the return the compulsory wearing of a mask in primary school, from October 18.

The sharp increase in the incidence rate in Lozère could however be linked to statistical biases. Indeed, the department having only 76,000 inhabitants, “each case quickly leads to an increase in the indicators of the epidemic”, recalls Mathieu Pardell, director of ARS Lozère on France Blue. Two clusters could thus be at the origin of this sharp increase in cases.