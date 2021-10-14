‘They don’t know anything about it’: Harry and Meghan sharply criticized after their latest announcement

After Netflix and Spotify, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have forged a new partnership. And the Sussexes’ financial turnaround is not to everyone’s liking …

We’re starting to get used to it … But Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest announcement once again sparked criticism. From Los Angeles, the Sussexes have decided to broaden their fields of action. After forming partnerships with Netflix and Spotify, they get into finance. The Duke and Duchess have indeed become shareholders of Ethic, a company that advises high net worth clients on how to invest their money more sustainably, prioritizing issues such as climate change and human rights. Themes very dear to the hearts of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have decided to inject money. “From the world I’m from, you don’t mean investing, do you? You don’t have the luxury of investing. It looks so fancy., reacted the Duchess. My husband has been saying for years: ‘My God, don’t you wish there was a place where, if your values ​​are recognized, you could put money?’ “

Prince Harry told the New York Times that he hoped their arrival might encourage more people, especially young people, to invest their money in a sustainable way. “Harry and Meghan share a lot of values ​​with us, as do many of you too. This is why we are so happy that they are joining us as impact partnersEthic said in a statement. They are deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time – such as climate, gender equality, health, racial justice, human rights and strengthening democracy – and understand that these problems are intrinsically interconnected. “ But since this announcement, the Sussexes have been crumbling under criticism. Notably from a royal biographer, Angela Levin, who claims that they are not “not financiers” and that they “know nothing” about the world of finance.

Meghan and Harry: “We want to rethink the nature of investing”

This new job, she says, could further alienate the Sussexes from the British royal family. “The further away they are and do not come to the UK, the more interest in them will decrease as they do not have an understanding of what is going on in the world, she got annoyed. They’re pretty smart with it – they want to keep an eye on the Royal Family in the UK just so they can be put in touch with companies they know nothing about and can give nothing to. But their names will help them do it and make money. “ Far from criticism, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are delighted with this opportunity. Determined to make things happen, they explained: “We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global problems we all face.”

