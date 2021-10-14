This accident of panties and private parts on stage arouses strong reactions on the Web!

Without a filter, Madonna has always amazed and detonated. Since those beginnings, the queen of pop has asserted her style and extravagance wherever she goes. And with age, insurance is skyrocketing.

Artist known all over the world, adored and admired by her fans but hated and criticized by others, the one who celebrated her 63 years does not care about the eyes of others. Or whatever, it depends on the times. Indeed, on Instagram, Madonna is daily singled out for her abusive photo retouching and her completely distorted face. But that does not prevent the pretty blonde from showing off in undress, and sometimes showing a little too much.

On the other hand, if there is one place where the queen of pop has no limits, it’s on stage. This Friday, October 8, Madonna was on the secret stage of the Red Roosters restaurant in New York. And for the occasion, she gave everything. Black dress slit to the top of the thigh, lace gloves, police hat, the mother of Lourdes has put the package. Offering an unprecedented concert with a few singers, the latter has also revealed a little too much … Especially when she indulged in a kind of split on the piano, thus revealing her tiny black panties, and more so affinity .





But after all, showing off her panties isn’t really a big deal for the one who has absolutely no taboos. Interviewed for The Sun with comedian Dave Chappelle, Madonna had mentioned her intimate needs, and gestures on stage, “I always masturbate, I’m known for that. You are known to smoke on stage, I am known to masturbate on stage “, It is said !

