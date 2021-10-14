This photo obtained after 3,000 hours of diving won the prestigious Grand Prize of Wildlife Photographer of the Year!

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is more than just a photo contest. Its ambition is to raise public awareness of the fragility of nature. And who better than Laurent Ballesta to embody this beautiful ambition? Nobody, estimated this year the jury. He awarded the biologist, diver and photographer – and godfather of Futura – the grand prize Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021. Well done !

[EN VIDÉO] Laurent Ballesta talks about his passion for the coelacanth With the passion of the diver and that of the biologist, Laurent Ballesta tells us why he is preparing to return to the coelacanths, to film and study this fish which has amazed scientists. © Laurent Ballesta

Laurent Ballesta. He is a biologist, diver and photographer. And in Futura, we know him well. Very well even. A few years ago it became theone of our sponsors. With the desire to share with us his thirst for discovery. To get us to feel and better understand the world of the sea. To encourage us to protect it.

Last year he got a special mention. The jury of Wildlife Photographer of the Year – who had dedicated “The embrace of a tiger” – had wished “Highly recommend” two of his magnificent pictures submarines.

“ Surprising, energetic, intriguing, beautiful

This year, Laurent Ballesta becomes the first Frenchman to win the grand prize of this prestigious competition. A reward he gets for his photo “Creation”, chosen from more than 50,000 photos in competition. She shows the grouper laying from French Polynesia. A moment filled with emotion and poetry. A unique moment in the year. The one where the female releases a cloud of eggs towards which the males rush in the hope of impregnating them. “A surprising, energetic, intriguing image. Beauty from another world ”, underlines Rosamund Kidman Cox, president of the jury.

It took no less than five years of efforts for the photographer to succeed in immortalizing this magical moment. The equivalent of 3,000 hours of diving with the Gombessa team. Some 85,000 triggered photos. Before finally, nature gives him this nice gift.





“This cloud of eggs, with uncertain fate, is shaped like a question mark. I see it as a symbol, that of the uncertainties hanging over the future of biodiversity world, even in places as unspoiled as the Fakarava Reserve in French Polynesia, classified as Man & Biosphere by UNESCO ”, comments Laurent Ballesta, moved to tears.

Nature in all its splendor … and its fragility

The 57e edition of Wildlife Photographer of the Year also rewarded several other photographers in different categories.

To start the selection of Futura, the grand prize ” Young “ awarded to Vidyun Hebbar (India), a lover of small animals. His photo shows a tiny spider of the genus Cyrtophora and the complex dome-shaped web that they weave to prevent the escape of their prey. Webs that they patiently repair every day rather than weaving new ones.

In the category “Behavior: mammals “, it is an Italian photographer, Stefano Unterthiner, who is rewarded for an exceptional shot of two reindeer caught in the middle of a fight during the season of rut. By discovering this image, we almost manage to smell the smell, hear the noise and perceive the fatigue and the pain of the confrontation. And to experience the climate emergency that threatens this particular population of reindeer found only in Svalbard (Norway).

In the category ” Star rising “ – reserved for 18-26 year olds – it was the work of Martin Gregus (Canada, Slovakia) that stood out. More specifically this image of a polar bear and its baby in the middle of a nap. A cliché made possible thanks to the use of a drone quiet. Moving!

We could not do without mentioning the category “Photojournalism”. Brent Stirton (South Africa) was awarded for accompanying Anthony, a pilot from Virunga National Park (Congo), while he was taking two chimpanzeesorphans saved from traffickers to a rehabilitation center. To survive, they will need formula, balanced and regular meals, and care.

All the winning photos of the competition Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 are to be discovered at National History Museum of London (United Kingdom) until June 2, 2022.

