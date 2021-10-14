this Studio Ghibli film never released in France arrives on the platform

Since a few months, Netflix is ​​accelerating its grip on the Japanese animation market. The more or less cult series and films are multiplying, so much so that this worries the competition specializing in this kind of content. The SVOD platform had particularly hit hard by acquiring the rights to many films from a legendary and renowned studio: Studio Ghibli. Founded in Japan in 1985 and employing over 150 people, it specializes in animated feature films. His latest project is finally about to be released with us, obviously on Netflix.

A new project for Studio Ghibli

Latest from Studio Ghibli, Aya and the witch has been available in Japan since December 30, 2020, but it had never crossed the borders of its home country until then. This one is directed by Gorō Miyazaki (son of a co-founder of the studio), director mainly known for his work within the Studio, with the animated films Tales of Earthsea and The Poppy Hill, released in 2006 and 2011 respectively. Aya and the witch is therefore the third film he is directing for Studio Ghibli, which co-produced the film with NHK.

Suffice to say that fans must be impatient to discover the latest addition to the Ghibli teams, since their latest feature film, The Red Turtle, still dates from 2016. The Japanese animation studio is therefore back after its longest “break” (despite a short film released in 2018) and this time decided to take a risk: Aya and the witch is indeed his very first film to be produced entirely in computer graphics. A choice which, we hope, will not distort what is usually the charm of his films.





An arrival in France for the month of November

It’s all well and good to know all that, but it would also be useless if we weren’t able to see the end result. So be reassured, since after almost a year of waiting,Aya and the witch will be released in France on November 18, 2021. In a little over a month, we will be able to discover the adventures ofAya, a 10-year-old orphan living in London in the 90s. She is then “adopted and taken from her home by a strange duo who take charge of her life and her education”.

Obviously, all of this would be very sad without a little magic, and Aya will eventually realize that her adoptive parents, Mandrake and Bella Yaga have magical powers: they are wizards. Subsequently … Well, it will be up to you to find out, we wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise! However, you will need a Netflix subscription if you plan to immerse yourself in this 1h22 adventure, because it will not see the light of day in our dark rooms.

If the film based on the eponymous novel by British writer Diana Wynne Jones should have been released in theaters, an unexpected event on a global scale has changed the plans. Yes, we are talking about Covid-19. TOya and the witch should have been presented at the Cannes Film Festival 2020 as part of its “Official Selection”, but it was canceled. We should have seen it in our cinemas this summer, but the limitation of their attendance because of the obligation to have the sanitary pass pushed its distributor to backtrack.

Fortunately, you will finally be able to experience Studio Ghibli’s latest film in a month! Finally, if they are not cooled by the first very, very mixed reviews that have fallen in recent months …