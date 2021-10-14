Thomas Markle, his half-brother, scales

The Sussexes and the Markles will not have dinner together tomorrow the day before. Meghan has not seen her father in years and the latter is desperately trying to get her attention by saying worse than hanging about her daughter in the media, and threatening to sue him if she does not finally introduce him Archie and Lilibet, his grandchildren whom he never had the opportunity to know. His half-sister Samantha wrote a boring book on Meghan, a book intended to have a second volume, a whole program … And now his half-brother Thomas Markle Jr, in turn adds a ladle on the Duchess of Sussex .

The latter indeed participates in the Australian version of Big Brother, the opportunity for him to drop some bombs on his sister that he claims to have not seen since 2011 and that he has in the past already described as “jaded, superficial, and vain “.





Arriving in a limousine at the entrance of his future residence in August, the man had told the cameras about his youngest daughter: “I said to Prince Harry: ‘I think she is going to spoil your life’ “. Thomas Markle Jr claimed that he was not “bitter” but simply “baffled” and found his attitude extremely “hurtful” in view of their former relationship.

And Jr did not stop there. In a trailer unveiled by the channel that broadcasts Big Brother, we see him address another participant to whom he lets go: “The guy with whom she was first married (…)

