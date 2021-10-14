Three dead in a shock with a TER: the survivor reveals the reasons for their presence on the tracks

A terrible TER accident occurred on Tuesday, October 12, when a few meters after leaving the station, the train struck four people who were on the tracks. Three died. The fourth, who survived despite serious injuries, testified.

Quickly, it was established that the victims were migrants, who were on the tracks at the time of the tragedy. The survivor, an Algerian national, was heard from his hospital bed by investigators who tried to understand the circumstances of the accident.





On track to avoid police checks

He confirmed that the group of four people of which he was part did not know each other before and was not able to give the identity of the three people who accompanied him, who died in the collision, reports Ouest France. . “The small group had formed a little earlier in Spain and they did not know each other, “said the injured.

According to the testimony given to the investigators, he explained that they chose to use the tracks of the railway line to escape police checks. After a moment, they wanted to rest and dozed off on the rails and did not hear the train coming, said the prosecutor of Bayonne Jérôme Bourrier this Wednesday, October 13.

On Wednesday evening, around 200 people gathered at the station to pay tribute to the victims, on the initiative of an association to help migrants.