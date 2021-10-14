Tired of getting ripped off? Here is a nugget 🔥

Want to cut the budget for your mobile plan? Want to have better service? We have found a great deal for you.

Sometimes a telecom operator can be very frustrating. Whether it is when he increases the prices of his mobile plan, when he does not respond to customer service or when the network does not go… there are many reasons for such dissatisfaction. Today you are given the best plan if you are looking for a new subscription at a decent price.

In this case, this mobile plan allows you to enjoy 20 GB for 4.99 euros per month. It also includes all unlimited calls, SMS and MMS. As a bonus, you have a mechanism that allows you to avoid the out-of-package. It is a 3-in-1 subscription that is promoted by the MVNO Prixtel. Of course, it is also without any commitment.

To meet all customer profiles, Prixtel has set up a range with 3 formulas: The Small, The Large and The Giant. Depending on your data budget, you will have every interest in taking advantage of one or the other. In terms of value for money, they are all very convincing. Each of them is eligible for a discount on condition that you take advantage of it before Tuesday, October 19.

Why choose a package via Prixtel?

Prixtel wanted to go against all the traditional telecom operators. They always offer you the same thing: a volume of calls, SMS / MMS and data per month for a given price. If you use less than what is allocated to you, it does not change anything: you will still pay the overall price. If you consume more, the extra-package will sometimes be billed very expensive.

In the end, no one really recognizes it and mobile plans are often over-sized. Why buy a 100 GB subscription when you only need 30? What if you need a larger volume of data over a specific period (on vacation for example)? The solution is to be found at Prixtel.

In this case, each of the three mobile plans announced above follow the same principle: they evolve according to the needs of each customer. For example, the Le petit formula starts at 20 GB for 4.99 euros per month. Unlimited calls, SMS and MMS are included in all cases. If you need more data in a given month, Prixtel offers you two higher data levels: 30 GB for 7.99 euros or 40 GB for 9.99 euros.

Below is the summary of this offer:

With this flexible mobile plan, Prixtel will look at your usage month after month and bill you according to the above grid. Each month, you can fall back to the lowest level if you don’t use more than 20 GB. For those who never exceed that amount, this is the best value for money on the market. Note that a 10 GB envelope is allocated to you for your use in the EU and the French overseas departments.





This mobile plan, in addition to its price, offers good bonus advantages: a subscription without commitment, CO2 neutral and compatible with the SFR network. In the end, for less than 5 euros per month, it’s really a very good package. Note that you can change and keep your number by calling 3179 (free). You will receive your RIO code which will allow you to transfer a number from your operator to Prixtel.

A range with packages for everyone

If you have a premium smartphone and want to take full advantage of its performance, 20 to 40 GB per month will not be enough. It will therefore be necessary to opt for a more substantial mobile data plan. At Prixtel, there are 2: The big one and The giant one. The first offers you 60 GB by default for 6.99 euros per month. Two stages of 80 and 100 GB are available if you have a more specific need for data.

The Giant’s mobile plan is still a little different. By default, you will have 100 GB for 9.99 euros per month. There are also two upper tiers of 130 and 160 GB that will be able to meet your strongest mobile data needs. The small difference with the first 2 Prixtel subscriptions is that it is also compatible with the 5G network. In the case of these two plans with XL data, you also have the right to 15 GB from the European Union and the overseas departments.

Whatever the mobile plan, you are entitled at this time to a considerable discount on all levels. Depending on your subscription, you can save between 5 and 6 euros per month on each of them. This remains valid for the entire first year, after which the price will return to normal. Please note that this offer runs until Tuesday, October 19. Beyond that, it will definitely be too late.

