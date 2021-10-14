Tomorrow belongs to us: a character changes interpreter for the second time! – News Series on TV

First performed by Maurice Vaudaux, then by Jean-Louis Tribes, Yvan Josse, Noa’s grandfather and Jeanne’s ex, will be back this evening in “Tomorrow belongs to us” in the guise of a new actor, Norbert Haberlick.

Absent from the intrigues of Tomorrow belongs to us for several months, Yvan Josse, the grandfather of Noa (Tristan Jerram), and former love of Jeanne (Catherine Allegret), who owns the oyster farm competing with that of Alex (Alexandre Brasseur) , will make its big return to the screen tonight at 7:10 p.m. on TF1. But the character will have, once again, changed face!





First introduced at the end of 2019 in the guise of Maurice Vaudaux (Navarro), the husband in the city of Catherine Allegret, Yvan Josse then changed interpreters and reappeared in the series last June, this time interpreted by Jean-Louis Tribes (Why I live).

The character had then had some sequences within the arch dedicated to the disappearance of Clémentine Doucet (Linda Hardy), at the time when Noa, who was not yet the boyfriend of Judith (Alice Varela), had been suspected of murder of one of the women killed by Sacha.

Since then, we had not seen him in the series, but Yvan Josse will finally be back tonight, now played by Norbert Haberlick, who has participated in many series, including RIS Scientific Police, Diane, female cop, Commissioner Moulin, or Léo Matteï. And is also known to fans of daily soap operas for having played Sébastien Blanchard in Plus belle la vie.



Screenshot / TF1 Maurice Vaudaux, Jean-Louis Tribes, and Norbert Haberlick, the three successive performers of Yvan Josse



This is not the first time that Tomorrow Belongs to Us has seen two changes of interpreter for the same character since Judith Delcourt was first played by Coline Bellin, then by Sylvie Filloux, before being played. by Alice Varela, who has been playing Chloe and Alex’s daughter for two years now.

If Yvan Josse returns this evening in the series, it is no coincidence since, following the visions of Victoire (Solène Hébert), Noa, her grandson, finds himself suspected by the police of being responsible for the kidnapping of Roxane (Raphaële Volkoff).

So, from there to think that Yvan will be closely or remotely linked to this whole story, which will conclude next week before giving way to a new arch centered on Anna and Karim, there is only one step …