Toulouse: a building threatens to collapse, six people urgently evacuated

the essential

In the early evening, the firefighters were called in the Saint-Aubin district in Toulouse for a building that threatened to collapse. The inhabitants of this two-storey building were urgently evacuated.

Important intervention of the Haute-Garonne firefighters, this Wednesday evening in the Saint-Aubin district in Toulouse. At around 6.30 p.m., help was called rue Maury, a street perpendicular to rue Gabriel Péri and rue de la Colombette. On site, the emergency services discovered a major water leak in the cellars of this building located at 11 rue Maury. Firefighters immediately evacuated the two-story building with six apartments. A total of six people had to leave the building as a matter of urgency.

The team specialized in building risks and rescue and clearing of SDIS 31 was deployed on the scene. Indeed, according to the emergency services, the building threatened to collapse and an emergency securing procedure was launched. In the early evening, the emergency services were working to stabilize the structure and pump the water from the cellar. In total, around ten firefighters were dispatched to the scene to manage this intervention.





According to the first elements collected on the spot, it was one of the tenants on the ground floor who smelled damp in her apartment who called a plumber. “He came, found nothing suspicious in the apartment but went to check the cellar. He found that there was two meters of water in the basement”, testifies a young woman aged from 22 years old, resident of the building.

Prohibition to stay on site

At around 9:30 p.m., the evacuees were in the street and were waiting for permission to return home very quickly to pack a suitcase. They are forbidden to sleep there that night, the town hall offered to accommodate them in hotels. Most have managed to find accommodation with relatives.

Already last March, a two-story building also in the Saint-Aubin district threatened to collapse. The inhabitants had been evacuated during the emergency response. In the evening, the inhabitants were able to return to their homes.