Toulouse. Chef of a renowned restaurant in the Pink City, he goes to cook in the Matabiau station

Toulouse news See my news

Follow this media

This Thursday, the chef of Chelala will cook for SNCF users (© AA / Actu Toulouse)

the Chelala, this is one of the addresses that are a hit with Toulouse. Open in September 2020, on the Victor-Hugo market, this restaurant offers an original Mediterranean cuisine which is the success of the establishment.

Around regional products

A cuisine that we can discover in an unusual place this Thursday, October 14, 2021. Boris Tronco, the chef of Chelala is indeed participating in the operation Station managers which highlights regional cooks in twelve stations in France. Boris Tronco will therefore put Occitania in the spotlight by Matabiau station, offering small dishes for tasting between 12 noon and 2:30 p.m.





Trained in several gourmet restaurants – he notably worked in the kitchens of Michel Sarran or at Genty Magre recently awarded by Gault & Millau – Boris Tronco offers at Chelala cuisine inspired by the Orient.

Animations all day

Note, during this day dedicated to gastronomy, an animation around fresh fruits and vegetables will also be organized in the Matabiau station. Talents from the region will also be present such as the delicatessen Le hameau de Marie-Antoinette? the restaurant like a hen or beevement yours, an association of beekeepers.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Toulouse in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.