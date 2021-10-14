Tour de France 2022 – The route: Five high-altitude finishes, 53km of stopwatch and cobblestones: Strong and varied menu

From Copenhagen to Paris, Christian Prudhomme has lifted the veil on the route of the Tour de France 2022. Without predicting what the race will be since, according to the adage, it is the riders who do it, we can at least suggest that they will have an appetizing and varied playground. Even the time trial specialists can smile a little since the 53 kilometers of solitary effort are in the high average of recent years. As usual, the tracers have limited downtime and this time, they have made a very good contribution to the mountains.

Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

Tour de France Rousse: “This stage race is a gem to be cherished and that’s what I’m here for” AN HOUR AGO

Borders in Denmark, cobbled areas in northern France

The Danish menu had been known for a long time, a short stopwatch (13 km) to warm up then a stage promised to the edges the next day before a third day which was calmer, a priori, and an explanation between the sprinters. New this year, long departure and transfer by plane oblige, there will be three days of rest, one of which from the first Monday. On Tuesday morning, the 4th stage will link Dunkirk to Calais and should a priori smile to the sprinters before the first very big moment of the 2022 Grande Boucle, the 5th track between Lille and… Arenberg Porte du Hainaut.

As in 2010 and 2014, Arenberg will be the scene of the arrival of the cobblestone stage. Eleven sectors are on the program and 19.4 kilometers of cobblestones in all. Importantly, all of these sectors will be concentrated in the final 74 kilometers of the stage and the last one will be placed at seven points from the line. What to make gaps all the more if, as in 2014, the rain is at the rendezvous. A little frustrated so far, the punchers and Julian Alaphilippe in the lead, will explain themselves at Longwy where two ribs, including the one leading to the finish, will be placed in the final.

Back to the Beautiful Girls Super Board

The next day, for the seventh stage, a very good recent knowledge of the Tour looms: La Planche des Belles Filles in its “Super” version with the addition of the stony path at the top (7 km at 8.7% , two passages above 20%). In Lausanne, on Saturday, the strong will still be in the spotlight on the hill leading to the Olympic Stadium where the finish will be judged.

Once again on the program, the Super Planche des Belles Filles makes us salivate

Reduced to the minimum in 2021, the Alps will come back to the fore. The riders will spend no less than four days there and while the stages of Châtel (9th) and Megève (10th) should not be neglected, it is the next two that are exciting.

Double ration of Galibier, return from Alpe d’Huez

For the 11th, the runners will reach the top of the Col du Granon (11.3 km at 9.2%), climbed only in 1986, having first taken the Col du Galibier via the Telegraph. The last day in the Alpine massif will not be outdone with a second ascent of the Galibier, via Lautaret this time then the Croix de Fer and finally the ascent of Alpe d’Huez, back after four years of absence. .

We will then have to reach the Pyrenees, the peloton will stop at Saint-Etienne then at Mende on the Laurent Jalabert climb and finally at Carcassonne. The first and third of these transition days should smile on the sprinters put on dry bread so far.





Five summit finishes in total

Four days in the Alps? Three in the Pyrenees in 2022. In Foix, a breakaway should have the last word in a hilly stage which will only be a taste of the rest. On the 17th stage, the Col d’Aspin, the Hourquette d’Ancizan and the Val Louron-Azet are on the road leading to the Peyragudes altiport (8 km at 7.8%). Who will succeed Romain Bardet, winner at the top in 2017? The next day, it will be Vincenzo Nibali, victorious in the rise of Hautacam in 2014, who will await his next. You will first have to climb the legendary Aubisque and the newcomer, the Col de Spandelles (10.3 km at 8.3%).

If the general classification is not yet settled, the riders will have the advantage since the day before the arrival in Paris will take place the second time trial between Lacapelle-Marival and Rocamadour. A “long” stopwatch for once (40 km). The course will be rather flat in the first three quarters but very hilly in the final since the Côte de Magès (1.6 km at 4.7%) will precede that of l’Hospitalet (1; 5 km at 7.8%). All this before the final stage, the Parisian fireworks display, which will link the Arena de la Défense to the Champs-Elysées.

Details of the 21 steps

1st stage: Copenhagen – Copenhagen (13km) – Time trial

2nd stage: Roskilde – Nyborg (199km) – Flat

3rd stage: Vejle – Sonderborg (182 km) – Flat

4th stage: Dunkirk – Calais (172 km) – Flat

5th stage: Lille – Arenberg Porte du Hainaut (155 km) – Paving stones

6th stage: Binche – Longwy (220 km) – Hilly

7th stage: Tomblaine – La Super Planche des Belles Filles (176 km) – Mountain

8th stage: Dole – Lausanne (184 km) – Hilly

9th stage: Aigle – Châtel (183 km) – Middle mountain

10th stage: Morzine – Megève (148 km) – Hilly

11th stage: Albertville – Col du Granon (149 km) – Mountain

12th stage: Briançon – Alpe d’Huez (166 km) – Mountain

13th stage: Bourg d’Oisans – Saint-Etienne (193 km) – Flat

14th stage: Saint-Etienne – Mende (195 km) – Damaged

15th stage: Rodez – Carcassonne (200 km) – Flat

16th stage: Carcassonne – Foix (179 km) – Mountain

17th stage: Saint-Gaudens – Peyragudes (130 km) – Mountain

18th stage: Lourdes – Hautacam (143 km) – Mountain

19th stage: Castelnau-Magnoac – Cahors (189 km) – Flat

20th stage: Lacapelle-Marival – Rocamadour (40 km) – Time trial

21st stage: Paris La Défense Arena – Paris Champs-Elysées (112 km) – Flat

Tour de France Eiffel Tower, “mini Liège” and Super Planche: Women know their program 2 HOURS AGO