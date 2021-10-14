Tour de France – Julian Alaphilippe: “I can’t wait to be there, it’s great”

Julian Alaphilippe had two excellent reasons to be present this Thursday in Paris for the presentation of the Tour de France 2022. First of all, the double world champion was able to support his companion Marion red, which was the first time as director of Tour de France Women with Zwift. “She was tough! She takes this role very seriously, she works a lot, I am very proud of her “, said the runner of the Deceuninck-Quick Step about little Nino’s mom. Corn Julian Alaphilippe was also there to learn about the stages he will take part in next July during the 109th edition of the Big loop.

Video – Julian Alaphilippe talks about the Tour 2022 route





“Several stages seem to correspond to me”

“It’s nice, it’s a beautiful course”, he explains at the microphone of Cycling’Actu. “The first week is sure to be hectic, with completely different stage profiles. I can’t wait to be there and we’ll see what happens. Several stages seem to suit me, and in particular this one de Longwy, which is the first that comes to mind after this presentation. “

“Denmark? It will be my first time there. I am happy and looking forward to going to Denmark for the Grand Départ. I know this country a little bit because I have a good Danish friend, Kasper Asgreen, with whom I speak. from time to time “, concludes Julian Alaphilippe.