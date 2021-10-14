More

    Transport in Paris: “gradual stop” of metro ticket sales

    Business


    MG –

    From now on, the Navigo Easy card – sold for € 2 and rechargeable – and the Liberté + pass (with journeys counted each month and withdrawn the following month) will now be favored. These two formulas must be extended to the entire Île-de-France by the end of 2022, with a price cap of 5 euros per trip (or 40 euros for ten). Single tickets by SMS – more expensive – and other transport tickets on Android smartphones are also available. Note that single tickets will remain on sale for exceptional trips.

    Each year, nearly 5 million tickets are demagnetized due to their proximity to keys or coins. Worse, on average, a ticket bought in a book in ten is never used, because lost, damaged or forgotten, indicates the RATP. “For users, it is a device that fits better with their daily uses”, tells LCI Grégoire de Lasteyrie, vice-president of Île-de-France mobilités.

    LCI logo
    defends the ambition of information
    free,
    verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
    advertising .

    To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.



    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe crazy story of Williwaw, the most expensive “French” fan in the world
    Next articleFC Barcelona details its transfer window strategy for the next two years

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC