Transport in Paris: “gradual stop” of metro ticket sales

From now on, the Navigo Easy card – sold for € 2 and rechargeable – and the Liberté + pass (with journeys counted each month and withdrawn the following month) will now be favored. These two formulas must be extended to the entire Île-de-France by the end of 2022, with a price cap of 5 euros per trip (or 40 euros for ten). Single tickets by SMS – more expensive – and other transport tickets on Android smartphones are also available. Note that single tickets will remain on sale for exceptional trips.

Each year, nearly 5 million tickets are demagnetized due to their proximity to keys or coins. Worse, on average, a ticket bought in a book in ten is never used, because lost, damaged or forgotten, indicates the RATP. “For users, it is a device that fits better with their daily uses”, tells LCI Grégoire de Lasteyrie, vice-president of Île-de-France mobilités.