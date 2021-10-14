try to win 1 Nintendo Switch OLED as well as a Pokémon Sparkling Diamond or Sparkling Pearl game

On the occasion of the approaching exit of Pokemon Sparkling Diamond and Pokémon Sparkling Pearl, we are offering you a competition game allowing you to win a Nintendo Switch OLED console as well as a game Pokemon Sparkling Diamond Where Pokemon Sparkling Pearl.

Conditions of participation

Regarding the conditions of participation in the competition, it is open to any participant residing in Metropolitan France (we can make an exception for the Belgium / SwitzerlandParticipation can be done on our Twitter page and our Facebook page. On Twitter, the conditions of participation are as follows: you will have to retweet the tweet and follow the Pokekalos account. On Facebook, the conditions are as follows: you must follow the Pokekalos page as well as post a comment to validate your participation.

At the end of the competition, the end date of which is set at November 4, 2021, a draw will be made to designate the winner of the contest. He will be contacted via private message on Twitter Where Facebook, in order to collect his postal address and his choice of version, he will have to respond as quickly as possible. Note that contest accounts, within reason, will be excluded from the contest.







To share

Published on 10/14/2021 at 10:36 am by Kelios Editing : 10/14/2021 at 10:56 am Source: Pokekalos