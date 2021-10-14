Typhoon Kompasu hits Hong Kong after the Philippines

IN IMAGES, IN PICTURES – Hong Kong faces a violent tropical storm, which has already killed at least eleven people in the Philippines.

For the second time in less than a week, Hong Kong is hit by a typhoon accompanied by torrential rains and high winds. This tropical storm, called Kompasu, has previously passed over the Philippines, killing at least eleven people.

Hong Kong Observatory issued a T8 storm warning – the third highest level. Since Tuesday, many bus lines and ferry connections have been interrupted. Students were sent home and many companies allowed their employees to work from home. On Wednesday, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange remained closed.





This is the second tropical storm to hit the territory in less than a week. Forecasters also issued a T8 alert on Saturday as another storm called Lionrock approached. The alert lasted 22 hours, the longest since 1978. Some 460 mm of precipitation fell in two days and many residents were surprised by the violence of the typhoon.

Eleven dead and seven missing in the Philippines

The passage of Typhoon Kompasu was destructive in the Philippines. At least eleven people were killed and seven are missing. Heavy rains fell on entire regions of the densely populated island of the Luzon archipelago on Monday, causing flooding and landslides.

Each year, around 20 storms and typhoons strike the Philippines, devastating crops and infrastructure and helping to keep millions of people in poverty. A warmer atmosphere retains more water, so climate change can lead to extremely intense precipitation and significant flooding.