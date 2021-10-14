Ubisoft: more pessimistic analysts ahead of results



(Photo credits: Unsplash – Nicozza)

(CercleFinance.com) – The title Ubisoft accused one of the strongest drops in the SBF 120 Thursday at the end of the session, penalized by unfavorable opinions from analysts two weeks before the publication of its half-year results.

Around 4:40 p.m., the stock fell by around 4.5% while the SBF 120 index rose at the same time by 1.2%.

JP Morgan analysts announced Thursday that they had placed Ubisoft on their list of stocks to watch (‘catalyst watch’) – with negative implications – pending the October 28 release.

In its note, the design office said it was worried about a risk of short-term disappointment regarding the performance of the video game group, especially in view of the gloomy reception reserved for ‘Far Cry 6’.





On the side of Invest Securities, it is rather the Ghost Recon Frontline shooter that seems to be causing concern.

According to the Paris stockbroker, Ubisoft has indeed decided to postpone the availability of the test version of the game, which was initially to be offered between October 14 and 21, to an undetermined date.

By way of explanation, the investment services provider mentions the ‘more than mixed’ reception of the game’s presentation trailer, which he said obtained a like / dislike ratio of 35% / 65% on Youtube.

Unlike JPMorgan – which is alarmed at a possible risk of disappointment on the results – Invest Securities says it sees no cause for concern in the immediate future.

‘While this event will have no short-term financial consequences, it once again raises the question of the publisher’s editorial line, including the desire for accessibility and the development of in-game monetization (sale of elements inside the games) displeases a significant part of the historical fans of the group’s franchises, ‘he tempers in a note, however.