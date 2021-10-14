United States: 2-year-old kills his mother with a bullet to the head in the middle of a meeting Zoom

the essential

On August 11, in Altamonte Springs, Florida (United States), a 2-year-old child killed his mother who was attending a meeting on Zoom with a bullet to the head. The tragedy led to the arrest Tuesday, October 12 of the father of the little boy.

Veondre Avery, 22, charged with negligent manslaughter and failing to securely store his gun, has been taken into custody, police and a prosecutor said. He had stored his gun, loaded and without the safety catch, in a Paw Patrol, a children’s television series backpack. Her child found her and killed Shamaya Lynn at their home on August 11 with a single bullet while the 21-year-old was in the middle of a Zoom meeting.





One of the girls passed out, she was bleeding. Her camera is on, her baby is crying at the back of the room, “one of her colleagues described to the emergency services by telephone, according to a recording of the call made public by the police and transcribed by the newspaper. Orlando Sentinel. The father, who was absent during the incident, also contacted the emergency services on his return.

The police officers sent there had then discovered Veondre Avery trying to resuscitate his companion in their apartment. But the death was pronounced shortly after by the paramedics. The date of the trial has not yet been determined, said the press release from prosecutor Dan Faggard.