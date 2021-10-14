United States to Build Seven Large Wind Farms to Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions by 78 Million Tonnes

The American giant is, behind China, the second most emitting country of greenhouse gases, responsible for global warming.

The Trump era, during which the US president denigrated wind energy, is well and truly over. The US government unveiled plans to build up to seven large wind farms off the coast of the country on Wednesday (October 13th) as part of its plan to provide wind power to more than 10 million homes. ‘by 2030.

This $ 12 billion initiative aims to produce 30 gigawatts of wind power by 2030 and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 78 million tonnes per year while creating tens of thousands of jobs, according to the White House. According to the figures of thehe United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change cited by Climate Watch, in 2018 the country emitted more than 6.6 billion tonnes of CO2.

The government of the United States “is establishing an ambitious roadmap to advance projects (…) aimed at tackling climate change, creating well-paying jobs and accelerating the country’s transition to a cleaner energy future”Home Secretary Deb Haaland said.





Up to seven new concessions will go on sale by 2025 in the Gulf of Maine, the Central Atlantic Coast, the Gulf of Mexico and off New York City, the Carolinas, California and Oregon, a- she assured.

Only one offshore wind farm is currently operational in the United States: the Block Island Wind Farm, completed at the end of 2016 off the state of Rhode Island, capable of producing 30 megawatts. The United States is, behind China, the second most emitting country of greenhouse gases, which are responsible for global warming.