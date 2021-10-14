United States to build seven large wind farms

The US government aims to provide wind power to more than 10 million homes by 2030.

The U.S. government on Wednesday unveiled plans to build up to seven large wind farms off the nation’s coast, as part of its plan to provide wind power to more than 10 million homes by 2030. As part of President Joe Biden’s climate ambitions, this $ 12 billion initiative aims to produce 30 gigawatts of wind power by 2030.

The government of the United States “is establishing an ambitious roadmap to advance projects (…) aimed at tackling climate change, creating well-paying jobs and accelerating the country’s transition to a cleaner energy futureHome Secretary Deb Haaland said. According to the White House, the project will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 78 million tonnes while creating tens of thousands of jobs.





A single offshore wind farm currently operational

Up to seven new concessions will go on sale by 2025 in the Gulf of Maine, the Central Atlantic Coast, the Gulf of Mexico and off New York City, the Carolinas, California and Oregon, assured Ms. Haaland. Only one offshore wind farm is currently operational in the United States: the Block Island Wind Farm, completed at the end of 2016 off the state of Rhode Island, capable of producing 30 megawatts.

The current government’s support for wind power contrasts with the policy of former President Donald Trump who repeatedly ridiculed this renewable energy source during his tenure, saying it was expensive and inefficient.