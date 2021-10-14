USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with Morgan Stanley, Citi, Domino’s Pizza, Walgreens Boots Alliance, recommendation changes)

PARIS, October 14 (Reuters) – Main stocks to watch Thursday on Wall Street where futures on major indices suggest an opening up around 0.8% for the Dow Jones .DJI, 1% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 .SPX and 1.2% for the Nasdaq .IXIC:

* MORGAN STANLEY MS.N on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected increase in third-quarter profit as the US bank benefited from record levels in M&A operations. Before the market, its share takes 1.7%.

* BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N gained 2.2% on the pre-market after posting better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, supported by strong growth in its credit and equity trading divisions and by the reduction of its provisions to to the tune of $ 1.1 billion.

* CITIGROUP CN reported a profit exceeding expectations, supported in particular by the reversal of provisions and its consulting activity.

* The profit of WELLS FARGO WFC.N increased in the third quarter thanks to the reversal of provisions. The action of the Californian bank advances by 1.4% in pre-market.

* BOEING BA.N – A new malfunction has been identified on the 787 Dreamliner built over the past three years which concerns some less solid titanium parts than expected, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The title fell 1.1% on the pre-market.

* UNITEDHEALTH UNH.N – The number one health insurance company in the United States on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on the back of a jump in revenue from its Optum division, which manages pharmaceutical benefits. The action is up 2.6% on the pre-market.

* The oil groups CHEVRON CVX.N and EXXON MOBIL

XOM.N gained 0.7% and 1.2% respectively on the pre-market in the wake of the rise in oil prices.





* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE WBA.O saw its quarterly profit jump 68% thanks to increased sales at its pharmacies in the US and UK. In trade before the opening, the group gained 1.6%.

* DOMINO’S PIZZA DPZ.N fell 6% on the pre-market after the surprise drop in same-store sales in the United States in the third quarter due to a slowdown in demand for deliveries.

* TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING TSM.N – The action listed on Wall Street of the Taiwanese group gained 3.4% pre-market after the announcement of a 13.8% jump in profit in the third quarter.

* WALMART WMT.N, TARGET TGT.N – US President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged the private sector, especially mass retailers, to do everything possible to reduce bottlenecks in supply chains that threaten holiday sales.

* AMAZON AMZN.O, ALPHABET GOOGL.O – A group of Democratic and Republican U.S. parliamentarians, led by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Republican Chuck Grassley, are considering introducing a bill to ban major tech platforms, such as Amazon and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, focus on their products and services.

* SHOPIFY SHOP.N SHOP.TO – The Canadian e-commerce platform announced Thursday that it has partnered in the “cloud” with MICROSOFT MSFT.O and ORACLE ORCL.N to enable customers in its marketplace to streamline their operations.

* CATERPILLAR CAT.N – Cowen & Company began tracking the stock to “outperform” with a target of $ 241.

* UPS UPS.N – Stifel has upgraded its recommendation to “buy” versus “keep”.

* ARCELORMITTAL MT.N – Keybanc lowered its advice to “performance in line with the sector” and Credit Suisse raised its to “outperformance”.

* AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES AKAM.O – RBC has started monitoring the “outperform” stock with a price target of $ 140.

(Written by Claude Chendjou and Laetitia Volga, edited by Jean-Stéphane Brosse)