Valérie Pécresse announces that she will take back her card at LR

The presidential candidate believes with the Point that “it is the logical consequence” of the fact that she “accepted from the beginning to play collectively”.

Valérie Pécresse returns to her former party. The presidential candidate announces this Thursday in Point that she has decided to take her card back from Les Républicains. “This is the logical consequence of the fact that I accepted from the start to play as a team. It’s a matter of consistency“, She explains to the weekly.

The president of the Île-de-France region will formalize this choice this Thursday evening at a public meeting to be held in Dijon (Côte-d’Or). She has already informed Christian Jacob, the president of the party, during the day. “Today, I ask all members of Libres! (his movement, editor’s note), who like me share the values ​​of the right, to join LR to build together the party of reconquest and alternation. And this line, I apply it to myself. Our goal is, together, to beat Emmanuel Macron She says.

Xavier Bertrand will not take back his card

Valérie Pécresse had left The Republicans on June 5, 2019, after the poor score in the European elections (8.5% of the vote). At the time, she justified this choice by a desire to “re-found the right, threatened with extinction“. She judges LR “padlocked, locked and emptied of its members“. “Let’s be very clear: I am leaving LR but I remain on the right and I remain in opposition to Emmanuel MacronShe explained at the time.

A few days ago, Xavier Bertrand, another right-wing candidate declared in the presidential election, for his part announced that he would participate in the Congress of Republicans – which will take place in early December – in which Valérie Pécresse and Michel Barnier participate in particular. However, he closed the door to the idea of ​​taking back his card from his former party, which he had left in 2017.