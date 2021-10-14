Values ​​to follow today in Paris Friday, October 15, 2021

(AOF) – ADP

Groupe ADP’s total traffic is up by 8.7 million passengers in September 2021 compared to September 2020, with 18 million passengers welcomed across the entire network of airports managed. It represents 56.9% of the level of group traffic for the month of September 2019. For Paris Aéroport alone, traffic is up by 2.3 million passengers over one year, with 4.7 million passengers received, and represents 50 , 1% of September 2019 traffic.

Exel Industries

At its meeting of September 28, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Exel Industries group validated the enlargement of the composition of its Board of Directors. As part of its ambition to achieve carbon neutrality and improve the digitization of its processes and customer relations, the Board therefore wished to integrate two new directors, Ella Etienne-Denoy and Sonia Trocme-Le Page.

FDJ

The good momentum continued for La Française des Jeux (FDJ) during the third quarter of 2021. The online gambling and sports betting operator thus recorded a turnover of 529 million euros ( + 5.1% over one year) and stakes of 4.5 billion euros (+ 3.6% over one year). Turnover increased in all of the group’s activities.

Gaussin

Gaussin announced a new order from Bolloré Ports for 2 APM 75T HE electric terminal tractors, 4 HE Powerpack and a 6X4 multi-load station for the Freetown port terminal in Sierra Leone (West Africa). This is the third order from Bolloré Ports, which confirms the success of the partnership between the two groups. “This new order is fully in line with Bolloré Ports’ strategy to gradually decarbonize the transport of containers and rolling vehicles in its 18 port terminals”, explained Gaussin.





Lucibel

The specialist in LED-based lighting and lighting systems will publish its half-year results (after market close).

Manutan

During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the Manutan Group’s turnover amounted to 819.9 million euros compared to 779.7 million euros for the previous fiscal year, an increase of +5.2 % (+ 4.7% at constant exchange rates and days, with a currency effect of + 0.1% and a day effect of + 0.3%, no scope effect). In the fourth quarter, growth was 3%, for a turnover of 225.7 million euros. All areas of the Business division are growing in the fourth quarter; On the other hand, the activity of the Communities division is down slightly (-2.3%).

Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol’s third quarter 2021 sales amounted to € 132 million, up 14.3% at constant exchange rates. All territories posted sustained growth at constant exchange rates of + 16.8%, + 15.7% and + 5.2% respectively for Europe, the Americas and Asia / Pacific. Essential products business amounted to € 75 million (+ 26% at constant exchange rates) driven by strong organic growth and the development of the Drontal and Profender anti-parasitic ranges acquired in August 2020.

Wallix

Wallix recorded in the first half a net loss, group share, of 2.7 million euros against a loss of 5.13 million euros, one year earlier. The cybersecurity specialist’s operating profit came to -2.7 million euros, an improvement of 48% compared to -5.1 million euros for the same period of the previous fiscal year. Turnover increased by 28% to 10.3 million euros.