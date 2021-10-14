Victoria Beckham opens up about her son Brooklyn’s upcoming wedding

In New York to promote her new ready-to-wear collection, Victoria Beckham conducted a few interviews, notably evoking the engagement of her son Brooklyn.

Victoria Beckham is doing her parade in New York, while dedicating her time to the promotional marathon game. On Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 October 2021, the 47-year-old British designer was photographed several times in the streets of the Big Apple, where she goes on meetings to defend her new ready-to-wear collection.

To better promote this line, the wife of David Beckham has granted several interviews to the press. On Wednesday, she was on the set of the talk show “Live With Kelly and Ryan”. A moment during which she spoke of her vision of fashion, but also where she spoke of her family life, her marriage to “Becks” or the recent engagement of their eldest son Brooklyn.





“We have always been a united family”

In July 2020, the 22-year-old announced that he had asked for the hand of actress and model Nicola Peltz (26). For now, no wedding date has been announced, although the event could take place very soon. In her interview on American television, Victoria Beckham reiterated how the whole family was delighted with the engagement, confirming that Nicola Peltz had been welcomed with open arms.

The one who this year celebrated her 21 years of marriage to David Beckham also admitted that Brooklyn and Nicola should define their own rules to make their union work in the long term. “They will have to learn this for themselves. They are both very, very happy. They invest a lot. We are here to support them. We have always been a united family. David and I really respect each other (…). The key to success is having that respect and being on an equal footing with fairness, ”she concluded.

