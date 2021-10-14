Video: an elk freed from a tire weighing several kilos stuck around its neck

Release for American elk. The animal, who had lived for two years with a heavy tire stuck around its neck, was finally relieved of its burden by rangers.

The four-and-a-half-year-old elk, weighing around 300kg, was rescued on Saturday night southwest of Denver, a city in the western United States, Colorado environmental authorities said on Monday.

After putting the impressive male to sleep, the agents were forced to cut his long antlers – which are fortunately renewed every year – in order to remove the famous tire with which he had been forced to live together for two years.

The saga of the bull elk with a tire around its neck is over. Thanks to the residents just south of Pine Junction on CR 126 for reporting its location, wildlife officers were able to free it of that tire Saturday. Story: https://t.co/WHfkfPuAck ‘s courtesy of Pat Hemstreet pic.twitter.com/OcnceuZrpk – CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 11, 2021

“We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave its antlers,” particularly useful during the rutting phase, “but the situation was changing rapidly and we just had to remove the tire by any means possible,” Scott Murdoch, a agents who participated in the operation. The rangers could not “cut the steel in the bead of the tire,” making the maneuver very difficult, he added.

Elk released from almost 16kg

Between the tire, the more than 4kg of various debris that had accumulated there and the antlers, the officers estimated that the elk had lost nearly 16kg that evening. “His hair was a bit disheveled,” and he had “a little sore,” but his neck was, surprisingly, in good condition, Murdoch said.





The elk and its heavy collar had been seen for the first time in July 2019. Over the months, then years, the animal, still wandering with its unusual weight around its neck, was regularly seen by walkers. Between May and June 2021, the forest rangers had tried to approach him four times, to no avail. The area being wild, the male was “difficult to find, and even harder to approach”.

Residents called to order

The elk probably had the tire stuck around its neck “when it was very young” or “during the winter, when it loses its antlers,” according to Scott Murdoch.

The Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife recalled that this luckily ending mishap “underscores the need for residents to live responsibly with wildlife in mind.” Residents are advised to ensure that their property “is free of obstacles in which animals can become entangled or injured” such as “volleyball nets and, yes, tires”.