Video. Emmanuel Macron scorer during a charity football match with the Variétés club de France

All the objectives were on Emmanuel Macron on Thursday afternoon, during a charity football match in Poissy. The French president shaken the nets on a penalty

It is not because we are not officially in the campaign for his succession that we do not have the right to wet the jersey: President Emmanuel Macron put on his crampons for a charity football match on Thursday in Paris suburbs.

Among his predecessors, several tried their hand at exercising in front of the cameras. But they did so before taking office, whether it was Valéry Giscard d’Estaing (1973), Nicolas Sarkozy (2006) or François Hollande (2008).

Among its foreign counterparts, the hat-trick succeeded by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2014 (without his opponents putting much effort into countering it), is still the delight of Internet users. Just like, long before his arrival in Downing Street, Boris Johnson’s violent charge on a German parliamentary colleague during a match between MEPs.

The French president can boast of having scored during this meeting (6-1) against the staff of the Poissy hospital, for the benefit of the hospital foundation. Even if it is on a penalty that his teammates of an afternoon of the Variétés Club de France left him the responsibility of shooting after a fault on the captain, the former international Laure Boulleau, only woman of the team of the VCF.

Macron, N.3, transformed him with a little success (8th minute), shaking the blue-white-red nets of the Léo-Lagrange stadium in Poissy: the goalkeeper of the team of the Poissy-Saint- Germain, where the president visited in March, touched the ball without stopping it.

For French hospitals

The French president thus joins VGE in the history between football and French politicians: Valéry Giscard d’Estaing had also scored on a penalty in front of the goals.

Aligned “left defensive midfielder, very defensive”, as presented by the manager of the VCF, the journalist of Radio France Jacques Vendroux, Macron has sailed a lot on the ground, clapped the hands of his opponents, won a few balls and has also lost, raised his arms to greet the goals of his teammates for a day, glorious retirees, Alain Giresse, Robert Pires, Sonny Anderson or Marcel Desailly.

The Hospitallers, in yellow jerseys, sometimes seemed to refrain from playing too much with the shoulder against the president.

Under the sun, just over 2,000 people watched the debates. The proceeds of the match must be donated to the Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris, Hôpitaux de France of the President’s wife, Brigitte Macron, present in the gallery, with the Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, and the Minister of the City, Nadia Hai. A check for 50,000 euros will be given to the hospital of the Mother and the Child in Kabul, said Brigitte Macron after the match.

In the pre-match chat, Jacques Vendroux announced the starting XI by greeting one of the pillars of the VCF, Jean-Michel Larqué, who was playing his last match. “Aznavour has done 20 years on farewell tours,” joked Emmanuel Macron.