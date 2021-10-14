VIDEO. Lebanon: several dead in exchanges of fire in Beirut

Rocket launchers, Kalashnikovs and street shootings. On the verge of chaos for several months, Thursday, Lebanon experienced real scenes of war, near the courthouse. Heavy weapon fire created panic in the streets. The inhabitants took refuge in their apartments and the school children in the area hid in the corridors of their establishment. Six people were killed and around 30 were injured.

The Shiite rally escalates

The demonstration organized by Hezbollah and the Amal movement against Judge Bitar very quickly degenerated. The clashes took place near the Palace of Justice, where supporters of the two organizations gathered to demand the replacement of Judge Tareq Bitar, in charge of the investigation into the explosion at the port of Beirut. last year, who wants to interview senior officials including two ex-ministers of Amal.

