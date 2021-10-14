Video test – Cupra Born: more in the IDs

EN BRIEF 1st electric model Compact sedan Length: 4.32 m Range: from 349 km From 40,250 €

Presented for the first time on the Seat stand at Geneva 2019 in the form of a concept called “El Born”, in reference to a trendy district of Barcelona, ​​here is the production model. By becoming reality, this one lost its particle to become “Born” and especially passed in the bosom of Cupra which will represent the sport subsidiary but also electric of Seat.















Even if we do not know that Cupra is part of the Volkswagen group, the affiliation between the Volkswagen ID.3 and this Cupra Born is obvious. Logical because it is the same vehicle, but be careful, it should not be deduced that Cupra simply rebadged an ID.3 because this is not the case. The transformations, especially the aesthetic ones, are much more important than one might think.







Thus, the designers of the Spanish brand have completely modified the front part by adopting their stylistic codes. The result is a face much more assertive and attractive than that of the ID3 composed of tapered headlamps, a completely redesigned front bumper, a hood that abandons the plastic part on its upper part to adopt body lines on the low and a grille reduced to the minimal portion stamped with the five letters of Cupra – a first – and overhung with the logo of the mark. Obviously, as on the other models of the brand, touches of bronze are present on various parts of the body whether on the shield, the rims as well as on the front and rear logos.















The stern is not exempt from specificities with a very elaborate rear quarter panel. The lights are connected by a light strip similar to that of a Leon for example and a diffuser appears.







Inside, there are many similarities with the ID.3 including in particular its 5-inch digital instrumentation which is significantly smaller than many current models since it is the size of some old smartphones. generation. As an option, it can be relayed by a head-up display in augmented reality. The organization of the dashboard is similar but there are many differences starting first of all with the presence of a 12-inch screen identical to that present on other Seat / Cupra models, but larger than that of the ‘ID.3.











But the main distinction lies above all in the perceived quality in clear progression with a specific treatment of materials which corrects the defects of its German cousin. Thus, the storm doors, the dashboard, the central console and the seats are covered with a sort of high-quality suede / neoprene. Unfortunately, the Born is penalized by a perfective ergonomics that we had already noted on most recent models of the Volkswagen group, whether in terms of multimedia or the control of the gearbox stuck to the instrumentation far from being very intuitive.











With a length similar to that of the ID.3 (4.32 m), no surprise in terms of practical aspects comparable to those of the German. Passengers will therefore benefit from generous legroom with, above all, a fully usable central seat due to a flat floor. With its 385 liters, the trunk offers an interesting cargo volume.