Volcanic eruption in La Palma – Lava flow overflows: destroyed soccer field and supermarket, highlights of the day

On the island of La Palma, lava is advancing every day. This Thursday, it even overflowed to cause damage and new evacuations.

the Cumbre Vieja volcano entered eruption last September 19. Since then, the island of La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain) suffered enormous damage with nearly 1,500 buildings destroyed and 7,000 people evacuated. Again that night, 600 more people were evacuated in the face of the wrath of the volcano.

A destroyed soccer field and supermarket

As a first lava flow advances into the ocean from the west, a second lava flow has formed north of the crater. A flow particularly followed since it progresses at significant speeds and it transports blocks of lava in fusions the size of houses of several floors.





A flow scrutinized by engineers and scientists on site, which also destroyed a football field and the La Laguna supermarket on Thursday.

A lava flow that overflowed this Thursday at the beginning of the afternoon, according to the last images communicated by INVOLCAN (the Volcanological Institute of the Canaries).