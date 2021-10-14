Wearing a mask at school: the obligation will be lifted in the Var

Twelve new departments, including the Var. They are in addition to the 67 departments which were already concerned by the end of the obligation to wear a mask in schools.

From Monday, October 18, it will therefore be 79 territories, whose incidence rate has remained below 50 (cases per 100,000 inhabitants) for at least five consecutive days, in which students will no longer be obliged to mask themselves to go in class. Remember that this obligation only concerned the students, not their teachers.





The new list, published in Official newspaper, therefore includes the Var, where the circulation of Covid-19 is low. Proof that it is indexed to this circulation, the mask is once again compulsory in Lozère. The government has indeed put the department back on the list where it is compulsory in elementary schools, because the incidence rate is 106 (+ 268% in one week).

The list of departments concerned

Here is the list of departments where the mask will no longer be compulsory at school from Monday, October 18 (subject to a sudden increase in the incidence rate): Ain, Ariège, Charente, Cher, Drôme, Gard, Hérault , Moselle, Haut-Rhin, Var, Haute-Vienne, Seine-et-Marne.